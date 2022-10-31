Not Available

WEAPONS THAT CHANGED WAR storms the Bastille of history, revealing the changing composition of the warrior's toolbox, from the sticks and stone age to our own technological terrordome. Whether on land, at sea, or (most recently) in the air human beings have shown remarkable initiative in developing an evergrowing assortment of hardcore hardware. In many ways, wars are won in the workshop. Of course, military leaders have to learn how to make the best use of weapons like catapults, Greek Fire (incendiary missiles pioneered by the Byzantine navy during the 7th century AD), dreadnoughts, U-Boats, and A-Bombs but obtaining access to these things can be more than half the battle. This series tells a story of lethal one-upmanship driven by the universal human desire to have the last word Surrender.