Not Available

WEC 12: Halloween Fury 3 was a mixed martial arts event promoted by World Extreme Cagefighting on October 21st, 2004 at the Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino in Lemoore, California. The card featured many future superstars such as Jason "The Punisher" Lambert, Nate Diaz, Brad Imes, Chris "Lights Out" Lytle, "The Sandman" James Irvin, Joe "Diesel" Riggs, Chael Sonnen, and MMA legend "Mr. International" Shonie Carter. The main event saw Doug Marshall take on Carlos Garcia.