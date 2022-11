Not Available

WEC 43: Cerrone vs. Henderson was a mixed martial arts event held by World Extreme Cagefighting on October 10, 2009 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The best light weight fighters in the world will be on display when WEC invades the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH. In the main event, fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone battles feared striker Ben Henderson in a bout that will crown the interim WEC lightweight champion.