Wedding Crashers

John and his buddy Jeremy are emotional criminals who know how to use a woman's hopes and dreams for their own carnal gain. And their modus operandi? Crashing weddings. Normally, they meet guests who want to toast the romantic day with a random hook-up. But when John meets Claire, he discovers what true love -- and heartache -- feels like.
|Owen Wilson
|John Beckwith
|Vince Vaughn
|Jeremy Grey
|Christopher Walken
|Secretary William Cleary
|Rachel McAdams
|Claire Cleary
|Isla Fisher
|Gloria Cleary
|Jane Seymour
|Kathleen Cleary
