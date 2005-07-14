2005

Wedding Crashers

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 14th, 2005

Studio

Avery Pix

John and his buddy Jeremy are emotional criminals who know how to use a woman's hopes and dreams for their own carnal gain. And their modus operandi? Crashing weddings. Normally, they meet guests who want to toast the romantic day with a random hook-up. But when John meets Claire, he discovers what true love -- and heartache -- feels like.

Cast

Owen WilsonJohn Beckwith
Vince VaughnJeremy Grey
Christopher WalkenSecretary William Cleary
Rachel McAdamsClaire Cleary
Isla FisherGloria Cleary
Jane SeymourKathleen Cleary

