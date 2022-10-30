Not Available

Week-ends

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ex Nihilo

It sometimes takes little to spoil a weekend in the country. A simple misunderstanding in a supermarket parking lot, a bad reaction, and there you go, everything is awry. Nothing is going well for Christine. Jean leaves her. Her oldest friends, Sylvette and Ulrich, are no longer such good friends. Everything is falling apart at the seams. But life is always full of surprises.

Cast

Karin ViardChristine
Noémie LvovskySylvette
Jacques GamblinJean
Ulrich TukurUlrich
Aurélia PetitPascale
Gisèle CasadesusFrançoise

Images