It sometimes takes little to spoil a weekend in the country. A simple misunderstanding in a supermarket parking lot, a bad reaction, and there you go, everything is awry. Nothing is going well for Christine. Jean leaves her. Her oldest friends, Sylvette and Ulrich, are no longer such good friends. Everything is falling apart at the seams. But life is always full of surprises.
|Karin Viard
|Christine
|Noémie Lvovsky
|Sylvette
|Jacques Gamblin
|Jean
|Ulrich Tukur
|Ulrich
|Aurélia Petit
|Pascale
|Gisèle Casadesus
|Françoise
View Full Cast >