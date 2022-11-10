1989

Weekend at Bernie's

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

July 4th, 1989

Studio

Gladden Entertainment

Two friends are invited for a weekend to a luxury island with their boss. The boss gets shot and nobody seems to notice, except for the two friends. In order not to become suspects of murder they treat the body as a puppet and make people believe he's still alive. The killer wants to do his job so when he is informed that the stiff is still alive he's got to shoot him again, and again, and again.

Cast

Andrew McCarthyLarry Wilson
Jonathan SilvermanRichard Parker
Catherine Mary StewartGwen Saunders
Terry KiserBernie Lomax
Don CalfaPaulie, Vito's Hit Man
Catherine ParksTina, Vito's Girl

