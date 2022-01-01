1993

Weekend at Bernie's II

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 1993

Studio

Artimm

Everybody's favorite stiff is back! Working fools Larry Wilson and Richard Parker have uncovered a dirty, little secret: Their former boss, Bernie Lomax, embezzled $2 million and placed it in a safe deposit box in the Caribbean. Now, the boys are ready to go after the loot, but they can't do it alone -- they need poor Bernie's help. Can the buddies give their ex-boss new life?

Cast

Jonathan SilvermanRichard Parker
Terry KiserBernie Lomax
Troy BeyerClaudia
Barry BostwickArthur Hummel
Tom WrightCharles
Steve JamesHenry

