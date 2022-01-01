Weekend at Bernie's II

Everybody's favorite stiff is back! Working fools Larry Wilson and Richard Parker have uncovered a dirty, little secret: Their former boss, Bernie Lomax, embezzled $2 million and placed it in a safe deposit box in the Caribbean. Now, the boys are ready to go after the loot, but they can't do it alone -- they need poor Bernie's help. Can the buddies give their ex-boss new life?
|Jonathan Silverman
|Richard Parker
|Terry Kiser
|Bernie Lomax
|Troy Beyer
|Claudia
|Barry Bostwick
|Arthur Hummel
|Tom Wright
|Charles
|Steve James
|Henry
