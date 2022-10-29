Weekend Love

Not Available

This movie follows a live-in relationship, set in the backdrop of the IT Industry. Here, time plays a major factor, confining the aspect of love to the weekends. Ganesh is a player with precession in matters involving women. He believes love lies below the belt and not within the heart. As destiny would have its way to prove the human mind wrong, he finds himself smitten by Sandhya. To get closer to her, he lands himself a job in the same office as hers with the sole motive of convincing her to live with him. Cupid does his job and Ganesh charms Sandhya. The intertwining comedy of errors ends with Ganesh and Sandhya getting into a relationship for the weekends. But as the saying goes, a straight road gets boring. A few killer curves sprinkled with a couple of speed breakers make the journey worth remembering and leave the audience curious .