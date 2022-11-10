Weird Science

Two unpopular teenagers, Gary and Wyatt, fail at all attempts to be accepted by their peers. Their desperation to be liked leads them to "create" a woman via their computer. Their living and breathing creation is a gorgeous woman, Lisa, whose purpose is to boost their confidence level by putting them into situations which require Gary and Wyatt to act like men.
|Kelly LeBrock
|Lisa
|Ilan Mitchell-Smith
|Wyatt Donnelly
|Bill Paxton
|Chet Donnelly
|Suzanne Snyder
|Deb
|Judie Aronson
|Hilly
|Robert Rusler
|Max
