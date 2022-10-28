Welcome Home 2015

Not Available

via UP: After a hugely successful debut novel, Stewart Paylor (Luke Perry) is supposed to be delivering chapters of his new book. Unbeknownst to everyone around him, including Cynthia (Erica Cerra) his literary agent/girlfriend, Stewart has writer’s block and has not written a word. His life goes even further astray when he returns home from a vacation to find a homeless mother, Cassandra (Camille Sullivan), and her two children, 12-year old Jake (Will Verchere-Gopaulsingh) and 9-year old Vera (Kayden Magnuson) have been squatting in his house, with nowhere to go.