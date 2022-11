Not Available

A day like any other Robert's earthly existence comes abruptly to an end. In his way to eternal life he discovers that there is no promised paradise but a cold and impersonal bureaucratic organism: his arrival comes during a system's failure and is forcefully assigned to share his new existence with "Coquito" -a misfit who attends against his eager for tranquility-, in the midst of the corseted mechanisms of the heavenly bureaucracy.