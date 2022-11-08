Welcome to the Hartmanns

The Hartmann family is turned upside down when mother Angelika decides to take in the refugee Diallo, against her husband's will. Amidst the typical chaos of our time, hope remains that the family finds its stability, confidence and peace again - just like the whole country.
|Heiner Lauterbach
|Dr. Richard Hartmann
|Florian David Fitz
|Philipp Hartmann
|Palina Rojinski
|Sofie Hartmann
|Elyas M’Barek
|Dr. Tarek Berger
|Eric Kabongo
|Diallo Makabouri
|Uwe Ochsenknecht
|Dr. Sascha Heinrich
View Full Cast >