Not Available

Welcome to the Hartmanns

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Seven Pictures

The Hartmann family is turned upside down when mother Angelika decides to take in the refugee Diallo, against her husband's will. Amidst the typical chaos of our time, hope remains that the family finds its stability, confidence and peace again - just like the whole country.

Cast

Heiner LauterbachDr. Richard Hartmann
Florian David FitzPhilipp Hartmann
Palina RojinskiSofie Hartmann
Elyas M’BarekDr. Tarek Berger
Eric KabongoDiallo Makabouri
Uwe OchsenknechtDr. Sascha Heinrich

View Full Cast >

Images