This is the story of Armaan Ali, a driver working for a senior executive in Mumbai. He takes a month's leave to find a husband for his teenage daughter, who lives near Hyderabad. When he is delayed and returns to work after three months, his employer threatens to sack him. But he is persuaded to listen to the reason for Armaan Ali's delay. The story he relates is delightful, hilarious -- and poignant.