Wendy O. Williams LIVE: Bump 'N Grind

As the lead singer of the infamous Plasmatics, Wendy O. Williams emerged as one of the most notorious figures on the American punk scene; dubbed the queen of shock rock, her on-stage theatrics were the stuff of underground legend. Often clad in little more than strips of electrical tape covering her nipples, the raspy-voiced Williams earned a cult following for her on-stage antics, which included blowing up cars, sawing guitars in half, and setting equipment on fire. Wendy O Williams name and legacy live on amongst her many fans and Bump n Grind will be a must see for all of them. The DVD features a full live show from her October 1985 UK tour.

