2024

Werewolves

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Steven C. Miller

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 2024

Studio

The Solution

Two scientists try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before. It does not work and those exposed to the moonlight turn into savage werewolves causing mayhem with the armed vigilantes in the streets and laying siege to one of the scientists family home.

Cast

Frank GrilloWesley Marshall
Katrina LawDr. Amy Chen
James KysonMiles Chen
Lou Diamond PhillipsDr. Aranda
Johnathon SchaechCody
Ilfenesh HaderaLucy Marshall

