Two scientists try to stop a mutation that turns people into werewolves after being touched by a super-moon the year before. It does not work and those exposed to the moonlight turn into savage werewolves causing mayhem with the armed vigilantes in the streets and laying siege to one of the scientists family home.
|Frank Grillo
|Wesley Marshall
|Katrina Law
|Dr. Amy Chen
|James Kyson
|Miles Chen
|Lou Diamond Phillips
|Dr. Aranda
|Johnathon Schaech
|Cody
|Ilfenesh Hadera
|Lucy Marshall
