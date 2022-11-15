Wes Craven Presents \'Carnival of Souls\'

Not Available

Alex Grant is a troubled young woman, 20 years ago, she witnessed her mother get murdered by a carnival clown. She has nightmares of the clown - Louis Seagram. First a kind man then turned bad and also tried to rape Alex's mother. Alex fears for her life, worrying that Louis might come after her and her younger sister. One day Louis returns after being released from prison for murdering Alex's mother and tries to kill Alex. Alex dries the car that she and Louis are in into the river, then she begins to have hallucinations, she begins to lose her mind