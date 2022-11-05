West of Broadway

Not Available

Priscilla Dean starred in this comedy-Western as Eastern golf pro Freddy Hayden who is hired by a Western dude ranch. Assumed to be a man because of the name, Freddy creates a sensation appearing at a dance in the newest creation from Paris, and later incurs the ire of all when she accidentally causes a stampede. Ranch foreman Bruce Elwood (Arnold Gray) eventually wins the heart of the leading lady when he rescues Freddy from a villainous cattle rustler. A year after this light comedy, Dean began to wind down her career, and played a foil to Laurel and Hardy in Slipping Wives.