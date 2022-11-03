Western Heritage

A forger has made a copy of a Spanish land grant and Arnold is after it. Arnold and his men attack, shoot the forger, and take the deed while Russ tries unsuccessfully to stop them. Arnold presents it at the recorders office. It appears authentic and he starts evicting ranchers from their land. But Russ knows something is wrong as one of Arnold's men was a man he fought with during the attack.
|Tim Holt
|Ross Daggert
|Nan Leslie
|Beth Winston
|Richard Martin
|Chito Rafferty
|Lois Andrews
|Cleo Raymond
|Jason Robards Sr.
|Judge Winston
|Tom Keene
|Spade Thorne
