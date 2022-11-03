1948

Western Heritage

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 1948

Studio

Not Available

A forger has made a copy of a Spanish land grant and Arnold is after it. Arnold and his men attack, shoot the forger, and take the deed while Russ tries unsuccessfully to stop them. Arnold presents it at the recorders office. It appears authentic and he starts evicting ranchers from their land. But Russ knows something is wrong as one of Arnold's men was a man he fought with during the attack.

Cast

Tim HoltRoss Daggert
Nan LeslieBeth Winston
Richard MartinChito Rafferty
Lois AndrewsCleo Raymond
Jason Robards Sr.Judge Winston
Tom KeeneSpade Thorne

