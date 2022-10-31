Westlife Where We Are Tour

Not Available

This DVD's exclusive concert performance from London's O2 Arena captures Westlife's most thrilling tour yet, created with visionary William Baker (Kylie, Leona Lewis, Bjork), that wowed UK arenas in May this year. The show includes the band's biggest and best-loved hits and new tracks taken from the band's 2009 album 'Where We Are'. 'The Where We Are Tour - Live From The 02' also gives fans a rare, intimate glimpse into the lives of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan with the bonus 'Where We Are - The Documentary'. This compelling behind the scenes documentary provides a fly on the wall insight into the lives of the band in the run up and during the tour.