2002

Whacked!

  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

February 28th, 2002

Mark and Tony may be adopted, but they're as tight as brothers can be. They even have the same occupation: They're double-dealing hit men, one for the mob, the other for the CIA. When a scheme to embezzle money from the government surfaces, Mark and Tony are targeted by both groups, leaving the brothers to defend themselves from -- and avoid getting whacked by -- either the "good" or the "bad" guys.

Cast

Patrick MuldoonMark Steward
Paul SampsonTony Cicero
Carmen ElectraLaura
Judge ReinholdPeter Klein

