2003

What a Girl Wants

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Release Date

March 26th, 2003

Studio

Sloane Square Films

An American girl, Daphne, heads to Europe in search of the father she's never met. But instead of finding a British version of her bohemian mother, she learns the love of her mom's life is an uptight politician. The only problem now is that her long-lost dad is engaged to a fiercely territorial social climber with a daughter who makes Daphne's life miserable.

Cast

Amanda BynesDaphne Reynolds
Colin FirthHenry Dashwood
Kelly PrestonLibby Reynolds
Jonathan PryceAlistair Payne
Oliver JamesIan Wallace
Eileen AtkinsJocelyn Dashwood

