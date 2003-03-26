What a Girl Wants

An American girl, Daphne, heads to Europe in search of the father she's never met. But instead of finding a British version of her bohemian mother, she learns the love of her mom's life is an uptight politician. The only problem now is that her long-lost dad is engaged to a fiercely territorial social climber with a daughter who makes Daphne's life miserable.
|Amanda Bynes
|Daphne Reynolds
|Colin Firth
|Henry Dashwood
|Kelly Preston
|Libby Reynolds
|Jonathan Pryce
|Alistair Payne
|Oliver James
|Ian Wallace
|Eileen Atkins
|Jocelyn Dashwood
View Full Cast >