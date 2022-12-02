Not Available

If the Homecoming Friends look like they're having fun on the :What A time!" video, they are! Packed into this 90-minute video we featured artists Jonathan Wilburn, gold City, Jake Hess, David Phelps, Eva Mae LeFevre, James Blackwood, Ivan Parker, Ann Downing, the Reggie Saddler Family, and the Pfiefers, just to name a few. The Crabb Family make their big debut with "Please Forgive Me" while the Lewis Family perform a tune - "this Flight That Is Leavin' Soon" - that's guaranteed tp make everyone a bluegrass lover. Another bright moment is "Scatter Sunshine" featuring the trio of Woody Wright, Jeanne Johnson and Stephen Hill. Also included us a real show-stopper, Anthony Burger's piano medley of "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," "How Big Is God" and "How Great Thou Art."