What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?

5 Years have passed and Jake has turned his back on his family. He's still up to his usual tricks in McClutchy's Bar, unaware, as he downs his latest opponent, that his eldest son, Nig, Has died in a gang fight. The uncomfortable family reuniion at Nig's funeral sparks a confrontations with second son Sonny, and sets Jake and Sonny on a downward spiral.
|Rudolph Alford
|McClutchy
|Julian Arahanga
|Nig Heke
|Tony Billy
|Charlie
|Tu Brown
|Pub Looker
|Nancy Brunning
|Tania Rogers
|Ross Buckingham
|Pool Player
