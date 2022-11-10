1962

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 1962

Studio

Associates & Aldrich Company, The

Two aging film actresses live as virtual recluses in an old Hollywood mansion. Jane Hudson, a successful child star, cares for her crippled sister Blanche, whose career in later years eclipsed that of Jane. Now the two live together, their relationship affected by simmering subconscious thoughts of mutual envy, hate and revenge.

Cast

Bette DavisBaby Jane Hudson
Joan CrawfordBlanche Hudson
Victor BuonoEdwin Flagg
Wesley AddyMarty Mc Donald
Julie AllredBaby Jane Hudson, in 1917
Anne BartonCora Hudson

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images