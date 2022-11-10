What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Two aging film actresses live as virtual recluses in an old Hollywood mansion. Jane Hudson, a successful child star, cares for her crippled sister Blanche, whose career in later years eclipsed that of Jane. Now the two live together, their relationship affected by simmering subconscious thoughts of mutual envy, hate and revenge.
|Bette Davis
|Baby Jane Hudson
|Joan Crawford
|Blanche Hudson
|Victor Buono
|Edwin Flagg
|Wesley Addy
|Marty Mc Donald
|Julie Allred
|Baby Jane Hudson, in 1917
|Anne Barton
|Cora Hudson
View Full Cast >
13 More Images