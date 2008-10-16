What Just Happened

During the course of an ordinary week in Hollywood, movie producer Ben (Robert De Niro) must navigate his way through shark-infested waters as he struggles to complete his latest projects. A demanding studio boss (Catherine Keener) demands extensive changes to a movie starring Sean Penn, while another chief won't greenlight a project unless star Bruce Willis shaves his beard. Meanwhile, Ben tries to reconcile with his wife and maintain a relationship with his young daughter.
|Bruce Willis
|Himself
|Robert De Niro
|Ben
|Sean Penn
|Himself
|Robin Wright
|Kelly
|Stanley Tucci
|Scott Solomon
|John Turturro
|Dick Bell
View Full Cast >