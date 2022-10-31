Not Available

What Love Is

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Big Sky Motion Pictures

It's Valentine's Day and Tomhas big plans. He's about to get engaged and has a surprise party planned to share the good news with friends. But things take a turn for the worse. Tom returns home only to discover his girlfriend has packed up and left him. Now, instead of a surprise party, the surprise is on Tom. Fortunately, his friends are there to help him make sense of it all.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Tom
Matthew LillardSal
Sean AstinGeroge
Terrence 'T.C.' CarsonKwame
Anne HecheLaura
Gina GershonRachel

View Full Cast >

Images