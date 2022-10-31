What Love Is

It's Valentine's Day and Tomhas big plans. He's about to get engaged and has a surprise party planned to share the good news with friends. But things take a turn for the worse. Tom returns home only to discover his girlfriend has packed up and left him. Now, instead of a surprise party, the surprise is on Tom. Fortunately, his friends are there to help him make sense of it all.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Tom
|Matthew Lillard
|Sal
|Sean Astin
|Geroge
|Terrence 'T.C.' Carson
|Kwame
|Anne Heche
|Laura
|Gina Gershon
|Rachel
