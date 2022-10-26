What's Up, Doc?

Two researchers have come to San Francisco to compete for a research grant in Music. One seems a bit distracted, and that was before he meets her. A strange woman seems to have devoted her life to confusing and embarrassing him. At the same time a woman has her jewels stolen and a government whistle blower arrives with his stolen top secret papers. All, of course have the same style and color overnight bag.
|Ryan O'Neal
|Howard Bannister
|Madeline Kahn
|Eunice Burns
|Kenneth Mars
|Hugh Simon
|Austin Pendleton
|Frederick Larrabee
|Michael Murphy
|Mr. Smith
|Randy Quaid
|Professor Hosquith
View Full Cast >