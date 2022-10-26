1972

What's Up, Doc?

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 1972

Studio

Saticoy Productions

Two researchers have come to San Francisco to compete for a research grant in Music. One seems a bit distracted, and that was before he meets her. A strange woman seems to have devoted her life to confusing and embarrassing him. At the same time a woman has her jewels stolen and a government whistle blower arrives with his stolen top secret papers. All, of course have the same style and color overnight bag.

Cast

Ryan O'NealHoward Bannister
Madeline KahnEunice Burns
Kenneth MarsHugh Simon
Austin PendletonFrederick Larrabee
Michael MurphyMr. Smith
Randy QuaidProfessor Hosquith

