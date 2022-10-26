What the Day Owes the Night

Algeria, the 1930s. Younes is nine years old when he is put in his uncle's care in Oran. Rebaptized Jonas, he grows up among the Rio Salado youths, with whom he becomes friends. Emilie is one of the gang; everyone is in love with her. A great love story develops between Jonas and Emilie, which is soon unsettled by the conflicts troubling the country.
|Fu'ad Aït Aattou
|Younès / Jonas
|Anne Parillaud
|Madame Cazenave
|Vincent Pérez
|Juan Rucillio
|Anne Consigny
|Madeleine
|Mohamed Fellag
|Mohamed
|Nicolas Giraud
|Fabrice
