Not Available

What the Day Owes the Night

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wild Bunch

Algeria, the 1930s. Younes is nine years old when he is put in his uncle's care in Oran. Rebaptized Jonas, he grows up among the Rio Salado youths, with whom he becomes friends. Emilie is one of the gang; everyone is in love with her. A great love story develops between Jonas and Emilie, which is soon unsettled by the conflicts troubling the country.

Cast

Fu'ad Aït AattouYounès / Jonas
Anne ParillaudMadame Cazenave
Vincent PérezJuan Rucillio
Anne ConsignyMadeleine
Mohamed FellagMohamed
Nicolas GiraudFabrice

View Full Cast >

Images