What the Deaf Man Heard

In 1945, a young boy arrives in a small Georgia town on a bus from which his mother was abducted and murdered. Alone he sits quietly and everyone becomes convinced that he is deaf and mute. Deciding that silence offers some power and protection, the boy decides to remain mute and just listens to all that is being said around him by people who think that he cannot hear.
|Claire Bloom
|Mrs. Tynan
|Judith Ivey
|Lucille
|James Earl Jones
|Archibald Thacker
|Jerry O'Connell
|Reverend Perry Ray Pruitt
|Bernadette Peters
|Helen Ayers
|Tom Skerritt
|Norm Jenkins
