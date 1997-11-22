1997

What the Deaf Man Heard

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1997

Studio

Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions

In 1945, a young boy arrives in a small Georgia town on a bus from which his mother was abducted and murdered. Alone he sits quietly and everyone becomes convinced that he is deaf and mute. Deciding that silence offers some power and protection, the boy decides to remain mute and just listens to all that is being said around him by people who think that he cannot hear.

Cast

Claire BloomMrs. Tynan
Judith IveyLucille
James Earl JonesArchibald Thacker
Jerry O'ConnellReverend Perry Ray Pruitt
Bernadette PetersHelen Ayers
Tom SkerrittNorm Jenkins

View Full Cast >

Images