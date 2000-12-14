What Women Want

Advertising executive Nick Marshall is as cocky as they come, but what happens to a chauvinistic guy when he can suddenly hear what women are thinking? Nick gets passed over for a promotion, but after an accident enables him to hear women's thoughts, he puts his newfound talent to work against Darcy, his new boss, who seems to be infatuated with him.
|Helen Hunt
|Darcy McGuire
|Marisa Tomei
|Lola
|Alan Alda
|Dan Wanamaker
|Lauren Holly
|Gigi
|Mark Feuerstein
|Morgan Farwell
|Ashley Johnson
|Alexandra Marshall
