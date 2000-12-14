2000

What Women Want

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Advertising executive Nick Marshall is as cocky as they come, but what happens to a chauvinistic guy when he can suddenly hear what women are thinking? Nick gets passed over for a promotion, but after an accident enables him to hear women's thoughts, he puts his newfound talent to work against Darcy, his new boss, who seems to be infatuated with him.

Cast

Helen HuntDarcy McGuire
Marisa TomeiLola
Alan AldaDan Wanamaker
Lauren HollyGigi
Mark FeuersteinMorgan Farwell
Ashley JohnsonAlexandra Marshall

