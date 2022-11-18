Whatever It Takes: Connor McDavid

Not Available

Connor McDavid: Whatever it Takes follows the most physically and emotionally challenging offseason of Connor McDavid's career. This documentary is the remarkable comeback story of one of the NHL's best players after what could have been a career ending or altering injury. A world-class medical team led by Mark Lindsay, supervised McDavid's gruelling rehabilitation program which combined advanced sport science and imaging techniques with Connor's sheer will to overcome, allowing him to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup for the 2019-20 home opener. McDavid not only came back, but is faster and stronger than ever and having the best season of his young career. McDavid enters the 2020 All-Star break leading the NHL in scoring, and has his Edmonton Oilers in the hunt for 1st Place in the Pacific Division.