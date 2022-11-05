Whatever You Want

Renowned writer/director/actor/producer Wong Jing created this charming fantasy comedy, featuring a top notch cast. The sweet, lovable Anita Yuan Yung stars as an illegitimate daughter who inadvertently finds a pearl with a genie in it. Michael Wong is the genie who gives her three wishes, which leads to a lot of hilarity and even a little heartbreak.
|Anita Yuen
|Ko Siao-Ping
|Michael Wong
|Bolobolo
|Christy Chung
|Pearl Ko
|Jordan Chan
|Yam Kin-Fai/Zhang Fei Ying
|Mimi Chu Mai-Mai
|Julianna
|Wu Fung
|Hercules/Mr Ko
