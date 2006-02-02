2006

When a Stranger Calls

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 2006

Studio

Davis Entertainment

Far away from the site of a gruesome murder, a teenager named Jill Johnson arrives at a luxurious home for a baby-sitting job. With the children fast asleep, she settles in for what she expects to be an ordinary evening. Soon, the ringing of a phone and the frightening words of a sadistic caller turn Jill's routine experience into a night of terror.

Cast

Camilla BelleJill Johnson
Katie CassidyTiffany Madison
Tommy FlanaganStranger
Brian GeraghtyBobby
Clark GreggBen Johnson
Derek de LintDr. Mandrakis

