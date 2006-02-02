When a Stranger Calls

Far away from the site of a gruesome murder, a teenager named Jill Johnson arrives at a luxurious home for a baby-sitting job. With the children fast asleep, she settles in for what she expects to be an ordinary evening. Soon, the ringing of a phone and the frightening words of a sadistic caller turn Jill's routine experience into a night of terror.
|Camilla Belle
|Jill Johnson
|Katie Cassidy
|Tiffany Madison
|Tommy Flanagan
|Stranger
|Brian Geraghty
|Bobby
|Clark Gregg
|Ben Johnson
|Derek de Lint
|Dr. Mandrakis
View Full Cast >
4 More Images