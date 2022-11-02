Not Available

When A Stranger Calls Back

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Krost/Chapin Productions

Julia is babysitting two young kids while a doctor and his wife are out. During the evening, a stranger knocks on the door asking Julia if she can call the auto club so he can get a tow. The phone line is dead though. This is all part of the act as he has made his way inside and abducted the two children.

Cast

Charles DurningJohn Clifford
Jill SchoelenJulia Jenz
Gene LythgowWilliam Landis
Jerry WassermanDetective Brauer
Kevin McNultyDr. Schifrin
Gary JonesX-Ray Technician

