When A Stranger Calls Back

Julia is babysitting two young kids while a doctor and his wife are out. During the evening, a stranger knocks on the door asking Julia if she can call the auto club so he can get a tow. The phone line is dead though. This is all part of the act as he has made his way inside and abducted the two children.
|Charles Durning
|John Clifford
|Jill Schoelen
|Julia Jenz
|Gene Lythgow
|William Landis
|Jerry Wasserman
|Detective Brauer
|Kevin McNulty
|Dr. Schifrin
|Gary Jones
|X-Ray Technician
