When a Wolf Falls in Love with a Sheep

  • Romance
  • Comedy

This heart-warming romantic comedy takes place at Nanyang Street, the most famous "cram school" street in Taipei City. A young man works at a copy shop where his life is a boring routine of copying test papers for students. One day he finds a drawing of a sheep mixed in on the test papers, which leads him to an unexpected journey.

Cast

Bryan Chang Shu-HaoChiang Shuo-tao
Guo Shu-YaoTsui Pao Pao
Tsai Chen-NanPhotocopy shop boss
Peggy Tseng Pei-YuFried Rice Man's ex-girlfriend
Jian Man-shuHsiao Yang
Nikki HsiehTsai Yi-ying, Tung's ex-girlfriend

