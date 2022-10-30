When a Wolf Falls in Love with a Sheep

This heart-warming romantic comedy takes place at Nanyang Street, the most famous "cram school" street in Taipei City. A young man works at a copy shop where his life is a boring routine of copying test papers for students. One day he finds a drawing of a sheep mixed in on the test papers, which leads him to an unexpected journey.
|Bryan Chang Shu-Hao
|Chiang Shuo-tao
|Guo Shu-Yao
|Tsui Pao Pao
|Tsai Chen-Nan
|Photocopy shop boss
|Peggy Tseng Pei-Yu
|Fried Rice Man's ex-girlfriend
|Jian Man-shu
|Hsiao Yang
|Nikki Hsieh
|Tsai Yi-ying, Tung's ex-girlfriend
