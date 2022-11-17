When Adam Opens His Eyes

Not Available

Adam fails in the college-entrance exam but he tries again for next year. His age if 19 What he wants to have are a typewriter, a Mook picture book a cassette radio and a turntable. Those are all he wants in this big world He has an elder brother. Their mother works hard to get them a college education His brother was a college student activist, and is now studying abroad at government expense. One of his wishes is ful-filled when he works for an old lady painter how gives him a Mook picture book for being her model And he receives a turntable for his part-time work for an audio-equipment shop owner Now he finds a nice girlfriend.