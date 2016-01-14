When Black Birds Fly

Heaven is a beautiful, clean suburban paradise as long as they follow one simple rule: DO NOT communicate with "The Evil One" that dwells on the other side of a giant wall that circles the town. One day after chasing one he discovers a talking kitten with a broken leg a small child crawls through a hole in the wall and meets the Evil One, who attempts to teach him the forbidden knowledge that was previously hidden from them all.
|J.D. Brown
|Daryl
|Brandon Slagle
|Caine
|Devanny Pinn
|The Evil One
|David Firth
|Corvus
|Ruby LaRocca
|Dotty
|Erin Russ
|Eden
