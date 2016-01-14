2016

When Black Birds Fly

  • Science Fiction
  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2016

Studio

Draconian Films

Heaven is a beautiful, clean suburban paradise as long as they follow one simple rule: DO NOT communicate with "The Evil One" that dwells on the other side of a giant wall that circles the town. One day after chasing one he discovers a talking kitten with a broken leg a small child crawls through a hole in the wall and meets the Evil One, who attempts to teach him the forbidden knowledge that was previously hidden from them all.

Cast

J.D. BrownDaryl
Brandon SlagleCaine
Devanny PinnThe Evil One
David FirthCorvus
Ruby LaRoccaDotty
Erin RussEden

