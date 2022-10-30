When Heaven Falls

Sara was placed in care aged 11. Now 28 she hears her mother has died. She goes to the funeral and realises her brother and father don't recognise her so keeps quiet about her identity. When watching her father's house, she finds out she has two younger sisters, and realises that what's going on connects to her childhood...
|Sarah Boberg
|Susanne
|Marcus Nicolas Christensen
|Danni (as Marcus Nicolas Christensen)
|Dick Kaysø
|Kjeld
|Kirsten Olesen
|Else
|Kristian Halken
|Mogensen
|Martin Spang Olsen
