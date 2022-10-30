Not Available

When Heaven Falls

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zentropa Entertainments

Sara was placed in care aged 11. Now 28 she hears her mother has died. She goes to the funeral and realises her brother and father don't recognise her so keeps quiet about her identity. When watching her father's house, she finds out she has two younger sisters, and realises that what's going on connects to her childhood...

Cast

Sarah BobergSusanne
Marcus Nicolas ChristensenDanni (as Marcus Nicolas Christensen)
Dick KaysøKjeld
Kirsten OlesenElse
Kristian HalkenMogensen
Martin Spang Olsen

