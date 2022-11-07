When Hell Was in Session

This film describes Navy Commander Jeremiah Denton's 7 and a half years as a prisoner of war. Held in numerous, brutal POW camps, he faced starvation, torture and terrible living conditions brought on by his North Vietnamese captors in an effort to keep communication alive between the prisoners. His wife, Jane, is also arranging a POW wives league in the U.S. in order to popularize their plight.
|Hal Holbrook
|Cmdr. Jeremiah A. Denton
|Eva Marie Saint
|Jane Denton
|Mako
|Maj. Bai
|Ronny Cox
|Maj. Frank Perrin
|James Hong
|Nguyen
|Paul Mantee
|Captain Brown
