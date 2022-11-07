Not Available

When Hell Was in Session

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This film describes Navy Commander Jeremiah Denton's 7 and a half years as a prisoner of war. Held in numerous, brutal POW camps, he faced starvation, torture and terrible living conditions brought on by his North Vietnamese captors in an effort to keep communication alive between the prisoners. His wife, Jane, is also arranging a POW wives league in the U.S. in order to popularize their plight.

    Cast

    		Hal HolbrookCmdr. Jeremiah A. Denton
    		Eva Marie SaintJane Denton
    		MakoMaj. Bai
    		Ronny CoxMaj. Frank Perrin
    		James HongNguyen
    		Paul ManteeCaptain Brown

