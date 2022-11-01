When I Knew

Not Available

Alternately candid, funny, poignant and heartbreaking, this documentary focuses on a cross-section of men and women of all ages who invoke the exact moment in their lives--whether as toddlers, grade-schoolers, teens or young adults--when they knew, once and for all, that they were gay. Inspired by the work of writer Robert Trachtenberg, award-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato set out across the country to interview these men and woman of all ages and walks of life and ask them a single, simple question: When did you know?