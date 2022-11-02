When Love Begins...

Benedicto "Ben" Caballero is an environmentalist who disapproves of deforestation for villages in mountainous regions in the country.He is more concerned of the environment than that of getting along with his siblings.It is revealed that he was a former lawyer and that he quit because of a matter between right or wrong,and not about winning or losing.He focuses on nature-for him,it's all about saving the planet.
|Aga Muhlach
|Ben Caballero
|Anne Curtis
|Michelle 'Mitch' Valmonte
|Christopher de Leon
|Boots Anson-Roa
|Dimples Romana
|Mandy Ochoa
