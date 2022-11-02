Not Available

When Love Begins...

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Benedicto "Ben" Caballero is an environmentalist who disapproves of deforestation for villages in mountainous regions in the country.He is more concerned of the environment than that of getting along with his siblings.It is revealed that he was a former lawyer and that he quit because of a matter between right or wrong,and not about winning or losing.He focuses on nature-for him,it's all about saving the planet.

Cast

Aga MuhlachBen Caballero
Anne CurtisMichelle 'Mitch' Valmonte
Christopher de Leon
Boots Anson-Roa
Dimples Romana
Mandy Ochoa

