When Paris Loves

Jean Clédat, a young sculptor, has fallen in love with Gabrielle Normand, a painter. Jean's father, who expected him to perform his art in his native town, is surprised not to see him come back after his studies at the Fine Arts Academy, all the more as Marie-Claire, his kind-hearted fiancée, is waiting for him at home. Suspecting a love affair, Clédat Senior comes to visit Jean out of the blue. Not only are his suspicions confirmed but they are even reinforced when he catches sight of a doll in his son's studio. After telling Gabrielle that he will provide maintenance for the "child", he forces his son son to go back home. The only thing is that he is making a mistake : there IS a four-year-old girl, but she is Gabrielle's little sister, not her daughter...