When the Cobra Strikes

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

One man travels across country, smuggling illegal black diamonds to sell in order to pay for his father's pardon in South Africa. When he arrives to the United States to finalize what appeared to be a simple transaction he is soon double-crossed and becomes caught up in a contraband forcing him to overcome an opponent far more lethal and deadlier than he has ever met.

Cast

Cary-Hiroyuki TagawaGoro Tanaka
Jeff WolfeNicholas Dean
Damion PoitierModise
Robert Pike DanielJerry van den Berg
Richard DortonSatoshi
Ursula TaherianKiki

