Not Available

Joseph Procopio is a World War II veteran that served in the 306th Bomber Group during the occupation of Germany. His documentary focuses on the experiences he had in the war and the camaraderie between soldiers, as well as the detrimental effects it had on civilian populations, especially children. Although Joseph Procopio's time in the U.S. Air Corp had its ups and downs, he learned multiple life lessons and found his love for flying.