When the Greeks

  • War
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Greek Film Centre

At the turn of the twentieth century a young merchant is abducted by a group of brigands who are sheltered in a remote mountainous area of Greece aiming to extract ransom from his wealthy family. The young man develops a kind of sympathy to the arch-brigand and realizes that the underground life and moral code of his kidnappers actually represent a more genuine expression of “New Hellenism” than his bourgeois well-being.

Cast

Kostas Arzoglou
Stavros Mermigis
Nena Menti
Alexis Damianos

