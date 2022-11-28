Not Available

For a century, indigenous voices have been absent in the music industry, their identities obscured, their cultures eclipsed. Today, dozens of musicians come together to reclaim their roots and reaffirm their cultural identities, while a new generation of kids from remote Arctic communities close the circle, setting off on their own path of musical self-discovery. In this era of native resurgence, from Idle No More to Standing Rock, Indigenous musicians across North America are making their voices heard...and people are starting to listen. Working in every genre from Hip Hop to Rock to EDM and beyond, a generation of native musicians are channeling the pain of the past into a stirring, hopeful vision of the future. It is this generation and their astonishing music that WHEN THEY AWAKE bears witness. WHEN THEY AWAKE is a magnum opus documenting contemporary Indigenous musicians as they transform historical trauma into compelling art.