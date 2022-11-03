When Willie Comes Marching Home

When Willie leaves home to join the war effort he is all ready to become a hero, but he is only frustrated when his posting ends up to be in his home town, and he is recruited into training, keeping him from the action. However, when he finds himself accidently behind enemy lines he unexpectedly becomes a hero after all.
|Corinne Calvet
|Yvonne Le Tete
|Colleen Townsend
|Marjorie 'Marge' Fettles
|William Demarest
|Herman Kluggs
|Jimmy Lydon
|Charles 'Charlie' Fettles
|Lloyd Corrigan
|Major Adams
|Evelyn Varden
|Gertrude Kluggs
View Full Cast >