1950

When Willie Comes Marching Home

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 31st, 1950

Studio

20th Century Fox

When Willie leaves home to join the war effort he is all ready to become a hero, but he is only frustrated when his posting ends up to be in his home town, and he is recruited into training, keeping him from the action. However, when he finds himself accidently behind enemy lines he unexpectedly becomes a hero after all.

Cast

Corinne CalvetYvonne Le Tete
Colleen TownsendMarjorie 'Marge' Fettles
William DemarestHerman Kluggs
Jimmy LydonCharles 'Charlie' Fettles
Lloyd CorriganMajor Adams
Evelyn VardenGertrude Kluggs

