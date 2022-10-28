When You Find Me

Not Available

A young boy asks his pregnant mother if he will like his baby brother, and he asks her if she has a brother. This sends the mother, Lisle, on a reverie of her relationship with her older sister, Aurora, when they were kids and their mother was dying. Flashbacks show the contrasting reactions of the two girls, Aurora's anger and Lisle's innocent determination to find her mother. The boy's questions also prompt Lisle to visit Aurora and to tell her a story.