Not Available

When You Find Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young boy asks his pregnant mother if he will like his baby brother, and he asks her if she has a brother. This sends the mother, Lisle, on a reverie of her relationship with her older sister, Aurora, when they were kids and their mother was dying. Flashbacks show the contrasting reactions of the two girls, Aurora's anger and Lisle's innocent determination to find her mother. The boy's questions also prompt Lisle to visit Aurora and to tell her a story.

Cast

Erin WayAdult Lisle
Karley Scott CollinsAurora
Marianna PalkaJoanne
Pat HealyClay
Zachary James RukavinaButch

View Full Cast >

Images