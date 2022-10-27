Not Available

Where Angels Fear to Tread

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sovereign Pictures

The widow Lilia Herriton meets a young man when she visits Italy and marries him. The man is only a dentist without a good name, and Lilia's relatives are clearly unhappy with her choice. Lilia dies while giving birth to a son, and two relatives travel to Italy to take care of of the baby, expecting no trouble from the father.

Cast

Helen MirrenLilia Herriton
Helena Bonham CarterCaroline Abbott
Barbara JeffordMrs. Herriton
Judy DavisHarriet Herriton
Thomas WheatleyMr. Kingcroft
Gabrielle ScollayIrma

Images