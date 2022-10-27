Where Angels Fear to Tread

The widow Lilia Herriton meets a young man when she visits Italy and marries him. The man is only a dentist without a good name, and Lilia's relatives are clearly unhappy with her choice. Lilia dies while giving birth to a son, and two relatives travel to Italy to take care of of the baby, expecting no trouble from the father.
|Helen Mirren
|Lilia Herriton
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Caroline Abbott
|Barbara Jefford
|Mrs. Herriton
|Judy Davis
|Harriet Herriton
|Thomas Wheatley
|Mr. Kingcroft
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Irma
