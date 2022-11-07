Where Does the Sea Flow?

A mother is trying hard to love her five-years old daughter, but even the child's very presence continuously reminds her about the trauma of rape she survived five years ago. As troubled apparitions, fears and inner disorder of the mother begin to influence the little girl's psyche. Could the sincere affection of the child alleviate her mother's suffering?
|Oksana Akinshina
|Mother
|Katya Semirenko
|Daughter
|Ivan Krasko
|Doctor
|Elena Markina
|Woman at the Bus Stop
|Galina Mochalova
|Woman at the Bus Stop
