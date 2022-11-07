Not Available

Where Does the Sea Flow?

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A mother is trying hard to love her five-years old daughter, but even the child's very presence continuously reminds her about the trauma of rape she survived five years ago. As troubled apparitions, fears and inner disorder of the mother begin to influence the little girl's psyche. Could the sincere affection of the child alleviate her mother's suffering?

Cast

Oksana AkinshinaMother
Katya SemirenkoDaughter
Ivan KraskoDoctor
Elena MarkinaWoman at the Bus Stop
Galina MochalovaWoman at the Bus Stop

View Full Cast >

Images